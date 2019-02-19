Why These 40 Web Tools Should Be Used In 2019

For 48% of consumers, a website’s design speaks for the credibility of the business. What do you think? Clearly, the design is a powerful instrument that helps to make a statement about the company or designer. Perhaps that is why you are here. Are you looking to dabble in the world of web design? Maybe you are sharpening your skills as you prepare for the New Year. Regardless of the reason, you have landed on the right page!

Below you will find 39 handpicked web tools that cover the most popular fields. For example, everybody can build a gorgeous and fully functional website with WIX in minutes. Yes, you don’t need to have any coding skills or previous experience. Want to start a new business, use WIX for the website and TailorBrands for the logo and brand identity. Focus on your business and let the best tools on the market help you.

Using WIX, anybody can start a blog in minutes, without having any coding skills or previous experience. It is used by over 140 million users from 190 countries. Every moment a new blog is being launched with WIX. This all-in-one solution is packed with everything you need. You can use it to build any website you need, your own logo, buy a domain name, and even accommodate a sales section on your blog.

There are many ways to build your new blog. You have hundreds of beautifully designed templates to start from, you can use WIX ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence) that works brilliantly or you can start from scratch. You decide how you want to proceed. You will see every moment that you can fully customize every part of your website and even add stunning design features: 3D parallax effects, beautiful slideshows, full-width video strips, and professional galleries.

Creating web content for clients? Build the exact website your client needs with advanced design features and professional business solutions. With Wix, your clients can manage their entire brand or business online.

Start building with WIX, it’s more than a website builder, it’s an experience that you cannot miss.

Eversign is a cloud-based digital signature software that allows large enterprises and small businesses alike to securely sign, approve and digitally deliver legally binding documents. Whether you’re a Fortune 500 company or freelancing solopreneur makes no difference. This tool perfectly integrates with other popular cloud-based applications such as Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Zoho, and Evernote.

The eSignature tool comes with a lot of features including High Document Security Both large and small businesses will find eversign to be highly secure as it’s guarded with 256-bit SSL encryption. Moreover, the application allows you to complete and export your documents to a private location, set them to auto-expire or completely remove them from the app.

Start using eversign, the most professional way to electronically sign documents (contracts, NDA’s, engagements letters and many others).

Tailor Brands – Top-Notch Brand Design

Growing your blog is as much about branding as writing good content, and that’s why Tailor Brands is the perfect platform for bloggers who are trying to expand their reach. Tailor provides customers with a complete branding solution, offering all of the brand design tools you need to get your blog noticed.

It starts with a logo, which you can easily create and tweak with Tailor’s logo maker. From there, you can get your logo in any size, and format your blog according to your brand book, which outlines the style guide of your entire brand identity based off your logo. Then, you have Tailor’s Master Design Tool at your disposal, which allows you to design everything from social posts to email headers for marketing campaigns – all branded with your logo!

4. Total WordPress Theme

Design a website to fit your brand the easy way, with the Total drag and drop WordPress theme. No coding knowledge is need to build your site when you choose Total. The theme comes packed with features like header styles, color options, typography settings, WooCommerce support, custom header & footer builder, load more or pagination, premium sliders, bbPress compatibility, RTL option, 100+ drag and drop front end page builder elements, 40+ quick import demos and so much more. Plus Total is WPML, Polylang and TranslatePress compatible so you can create translations for your website as needed.

5. Landingi – Landing Page Builder

Landingi sets itself apart from other landing page builders. You can choose from templates or create your own from scratch, but you can also call on the Landingi team to build landing pages for you – an interesting selling point. You’re not limited by the number of landing pages, traffic, domains or anything else. The differentiation between Landigi’s two packages is A/B testing, automation, and integration options – all of which come with the $49/mo Automate plan.

Darwin Pricing is providing you a groundbreaking new technology to fill the gap between your online shop and the real world. The web service fulfills the role of a local retailer: It acts as an invisible hand between your online shop and your visitors, retrieves the visitor’s location and adjusts your prices according to your sales strategy. They helped Otto Group, a huge company with an annual turnover of over $13 bn to increase sales volume with 51% and their net profits with 20%. Why don’t you let Darwin Pricing help you?

Whenever you are looking to buy PHP scripts, codes, graphics, website themes and much more, go straight to Codester, a huge marketplace that has everything you need. This website is loaded with thousands of premium items, everything being handpicked.

Name QL is a great way to find an excellent name for your next product, service, company or website domain. You simply write down the name that you like, and the tool will help you with lots of variations. It is lightning fast and free, start using it.

Paying attention to your website links is very important as these broken or even malicious links are bad for SEO, but also for your website readers and customers. Most people are not returning on websites where such links exist because they are afraid for their online security.

Use Dr. Link Checker, a powerful automated website link scanner that will save you lots of time.

Having the right WordPress SEO plugin will help your website get more traffic and will greatly improve your business indicators, more traffic means more leads. Rank Math SEO plugin is the best in this niche, being super simple to use while it is loaded with tons of features and options.

Creating highly engaging and converting polls, quizzes and surveys can be made by everyone, with the right online quiz maker. Opinion Stage is such a tool, being fully loaded with features, options, a drag-and-drop builder, lots of templates and a friendly interface. It’s an all-in-one solution that will become your daily partner. Start using it.

WordPress is by far the most used platform for powering websites and one of the strong points that it is having is that it is open source, and everybody can help improving it. WP Hacks is loaded with lots of great tutorials, very well written and easy to follow, with themes, plugins and excellent deals. Everything is handpicked, prepare to find high-quality content and items.

Looking for pixel-perfect WordPress themes that are simple to customize and you want your website to look exactly as the theme demo? MeridianThemes is creating exactly these types of themes and in plus, all their products are SEO friendly, lightning fast and are loaded with the latest technologies.

Adding the possibility to review products, services and all kind of items is super simple with WP Review. This is a popular WordPress review plugin that is super simple to install and configure, being loaded with lots of features and a simple interface.

Grace is a pixel-perfect and creative multipurpose Bootstrap template that will make your website stand out of the crowd. It is loaded with tons of features and options, with multiple navigation variants, one-page or multi-page layout, featuring a high impact, full-screen homepage header, as well as a full-screen image slider for your projects. and much more.

Landing is a flexible, pixel-perfect one-page bootstrap 4 template that will fit any project that you have. It features a smooth scroll, slick slider, slant sections, table pricing, smooth accordion for frequently ask questions, and many more. It is built with the latest technology such as HTML5, CSS3.jQuery and Sass.

Display your latest work (website or app) on one of the most powerful mobile phones – iPhone XS. Using this photorealistic mockup (free to use) you can easily do that, all the needed files (PSD included) are there.

NextGEN Gallery is the industry standard for WordPress galleries, with 15+ million total downloads and 40,000 new downloads per week. It’s by far the most powerful WordPress gallery plugin available, with hundreds of options in the free version and even more with Pro extensions. Build stunning responsive galleries on a platform that can anticipate your needs.

Photocrati is an epic WordPress theme for photographers, by photographers. Get 60+ starting designs, built-in galleries, ecommerce, and limitless design possibilities. Join 18,000 fellow photographers.

For $99 you will get the theme + the powerful NextGen Gallery plugin.

Tesla Themes create and sell beautiful, modern WordPress themes with clean design, powerful features and premium support. All their themes are SEO friendly, lightning fast and are super simple to configure.

Get 67 stunning WordPress themes for just $99.

Show Themes are building premium Event WordPress Themes give you the all in one solution for a sparkling event. They worked closely with event professionals to create these niche themes. Awesome events around the world use our Event WordPress Themes.

Fast, easy, and free, it’s all about uKit.com — a website builder that will win over your heart. It has the intuitive visual interface that will help you get the custom look you want, while the built-in promotion option will provide you with tips on how to improve your website and prepare it for publication. No coding skills are required.

uLanding offers a set of powerful tools to create your landing page: mobile-friendly designs, hosting, domains, robust SEO, a nifty Promotion feature, A/B testing, Google Analytics, and more. No coding knowledge is required at that — everything happens in the visual mode. It has never been easier for a non-tech-savvy person to get online. Create your landing page today!

uSocial empowers website owners to quickly connect share and like buttons to their sites and encourage visitors to spread the word about the brand. Moreover, uSocial offers some unique features like the Social Lockers that hides posts behind a window until a visitor performs a required action, and the Metadata builder that ensures the shared posts look nice on social networking platforms.

Using Logaster there were created over 10 million beautiful logos, this being probably the most popular logo design platform on the planet. It is used for building logo designs and for brand identity, in a couple of minutes while not spending a fortune.

Content Snare is a software product that helps web designers get content out of their clients automatically, without hassle and without losing important time. It is super simple to use.

Create requests with everything you need from the client using the premade templates or you can create your own. You specify a due date and the follow-up schedule, and you are good to go. Content Snare will notify you when something is ready for approval.

The company is also dedicated to helping digital agencies grow through the accompanying podcast, Agency Highway.

Using WorkExaminer, a very strong internet monitoring software, you can improve productivity and prevent data theft. This solution can adapt to any company size, from small companies to Fortune 500 huge corporations. Check their website for having a better understand or simple try it for free for 30 days.

MaiMunch can be used by anybody without programming skills to create high-converting landing pages and squeeze pages within minutes. It is the fastest growing landing page platform on the market that you can use to increase conversions up to 400%.

Create custom pages for any kind of campaign using the included drag-and-drop landing page builder.

Invoice Berry is a complex, yet very simple to use invoicing platform that you can use to create and send fully customized invoices in less than 60 seconds, to track expenses, manage customers, build detailed reports and much more.

Bonsai is a dedicated solution to freelancers. Bulletproof contracts, e-signing, & invoices used by 100,000+ top freelancers. Get peace of mind & get on with your work.

SuperbWebsiteBuilders.com is a blog that offers multiple reviews, comparisons and ratings of the best website builders. The website is of great help for newbies and professional web developers, who intend to find a reliable service to start a decent website. The articles provide general overview of website builders, their flexibility and feature sets, design highlights, pricing policy etc.

Xfive is a partner of design and web agencies, startups and software companies looking to expand their capacity in web and mobile application development. They can be hired as an extension of your team or separately to bring to life your ideas.

Used by over 10,000 companies, actiTIME is the best time tracking software that addresses all of their pain points. actiTIME helps them streamline timekeeping, task management, payroll, and billing processes, saving hours of work every day.

Try all features of actiTIME for free during the 30-day trial.

uCalc is an all-in-one online calculator and form builder with the integrated payment options. You don’t have to be a developer to create a custom calculator or form and add it to your website because uCalc brings your ideas to life without any coding knowledge. Send quotes and notifications to your customers, and accept payments for calculated amounts via PayPal. Creating your calc has never been easier!

Looking for the best font identifier on the market, which is also free to use? What Font Is knows over 450k fonts (premium and free) and it is having a powerful font AI software that will help you identify the font you are looking for in minutes.

Upload the picture with the font and let the software show you the font you are looking for + over 60 alternatives.

What font you looking for? Try www.whatfontis.com to get the answer

Wokiee is loaded with tens of designs, layouts, features and functionalities, making it more than a Shopify theme but an all-in-one, powerful design tool that will make your website stand out of the crowd. Try it.

Use Pixpa to create a gorgeous online portfolio website without having any programming skills. It is having a powerful drag and drop builder and lots of gorgeous templates.

Instant Logo Design will help you get a brilliant logo design on the spot, without spending a fortune. Write the logo name, a slogan, add a symbol and you are good to go. The software will show you lots of designs to choose from. You pay only if you find something that you like.

It is extremely important to make your website express your personality. Give your visitors a reason to choose exactly your online-projects together with a new MotoCMS 3 flagship called Gravitas. It will make it possible to build an engaging website in a matter of moments. A stylish Parallax effect, different variants of the gallery, and video integration are included to help you in capturing the attention of all possible users. Do not forget to a great blog functionality will allow you to promote your services all over the web.

TMS is a professional web and mobile development outsource service, helping hundreds of companies since 2014. They can help you with everything you need: Java, Node.JS, PHP, Symfony, Laravel, Vue.JS, and React.

TMS can act as an extension of your existing team or they can be used for backing it up. Such a service will help you deliver outstanding quality and win new projects.

