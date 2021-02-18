7 Best Writing Apps That Can Help Bloggers

Writing. That’s what a majority of bloggers do. It’s also something you would and wouldn’t want to do at the same time because bleeding words for a living takes its toll on your procrastination. Lucky for you, there’s plenty of help in the form of writing apps that can help bloggers. These were made by the same people who’ve probably endured what you already have and are willing to ease the figurative pain.

These writing apps and tools are compact and can easily attach themselves to your browsers for fewer intrusions. Moreover, some of them are even industry standards when it comes to improving the productivity of writers and bloggers. There are also relatively new ones that are competing well and fall in a niche expertise or purpose.

So, without further ado, here are the writing apps that can help bloggers and writers alike. Make sure to give them a try, we’ll also be evaluating them here for your convenience.

If you’re a naturally organized person and like to minimize chaos in writing (perhaps because you’re a killjoy?), then Dynalist ought to be your best friend. It lets you easily create an outline or structure tier of your thoughts. You can easily convert this into your list article or your long-form written content and never get your thoughts derailed.

Think of this one as a content creation planner, much like how you made college papers back in the day (or currently?). Heck, you can even build the content right on the app itself and then export it to your blog once you’re done. Do note that it’s not exactly a dedicated writing app– you’re going to need something else to fit that purpose.

You probably have this one already but in case you don’t, make sure to grab it. It’s arguably the best proofing and spellcheck tools on the internet and can easily be used as a browser extension. Moreover, Grammarly includes checking in several forms of the English language so you can tailor your written content for the U.K., U.S., or Australia.

If you have some funds to spare for the premium version, by all means, go get it. It can help you improve your phrasing and prose as well as your sentence structures, provided you take advice from the tool. If not, then the free version can easily help you cut down the time you need to clean your articles.

ProWritingAid is similar enough to Grammarly that the two of them are in direct competition. It’s primarily a grammar checker as well and has a free and premium version. Even the free version is a Google Chrome extension. Additionally, ProWritingAid also works like the Yoast Readability plugin for WordPress which highlights the passive sentences and many other soft do’s and don’t’s in blog writing.

That alone is enough to try out the tool as it can improve your writing style or tone. Additionally, you can use this tool as a way to analyze any content you have written as it will present over 20 different reports to you. You’ll find no other grammar checker that’s as thorough as this tool here.

As a blog writer, you usually have to work your brain for ideas during all of your waking hours. There are times when ideas just come to you and you’re not prepared… unless you can take notes. Evernote is made for this purpose and then some. It’s one of those writing apps that can help anyone from students to professionals.

It’s pretty much a digital or online notebook you can use to store your ideas if you’re far from your computer. The best part is that Evernote also allows you to check anything you have written even on a different device. If you’re a little too busy to type, audio notes are also a thing in this app.

Remember when we said that you need a dedicated writing tool? This is the dedicated writing tool, Scrivener. Apparently, it’s all the rage among professionals or even students who write. It’s a multi-award winning app that combines that’s sole purpose is to aid you in writing and nothing but writing.

Although, you’ll likely get the most out of Scrivener if you’re writing a long-term project and not just a 1,000 or 2,000-word blog post. Still, that isn’t to say Scrivener isn’t for that kind of undertaking; it’s useful for writing anything. One of the best features of this app is having research data on hand (or alongside your work) and easier to access than say, typing it on Google and sifting through the results. You’ll likely never want to go back to a regular word processor again after having had a taste of Scrivener.

While we did claim that you’ll never want to use another word processor again after Scrivener, it’s not exactly free. It only has a 30-day trial and after that, you’ll need a license. So for those of you who don’t have the financial capacity yet, Google Docs would be an awesome alternative. It’s not as comprehensive or as helpful but it’s free and doesn’t require any download.

All you need is a Gmail account and you’re set and can start immediately. One awesome thing about Google Docs is how it allows multiple authors or users to collaborate on one document. This makes writing or editing a painless process.

Need an alternative to Google Docs that can be more functional? Zoho Writer might just be your thing. It’s one of the most powerful online word processors which also allows you to collaborate and test the document out in different formats for other devices.

It’s a perfect tool for when a writing drive suddenly strikes you on the go and you want to take advantage of your brain’s fervor. It sports a cleaner interface than Google Docs and offers great WordPress integration. Whether you pick just some or all of these writing apps, writing will never have to be a difficult chore ever again.