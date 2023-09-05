15+ Best ChatGPT Prompts for Writing

With the best ChatGPT prompts for writing, you can transform bland, uninspiring content into text that engages, resonates, and converts. For bloggers who use their blogs as a source of income, this could also make the difference between a one-time visitor and a loyal customer.

The power itself comes from the AI’s Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been taught to understand and respond to human queries in a way that is both captivating and contextually relevant.

🤖 But, here’s the catch – ChatGPT is not a mind reader. It’s a tool, and like any tool, its efficacy is determined by the skill of the person wielding it.

Synthesizing effective ChatGPT writing prompts is a skill in itself. It’s not as simple as typing in a question and expecting a flawless piece of content in return. You need to understand how ChatGPT works, what type of responses to anticipate, and how to guide the AI toward your desired output.

How writers use ChatGPT writing prompts

ChatGPT’s prowess lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data swiftly and accurately. This speed and precision translate into faster turnaround times, which is great for writers struggling with tight deadlines or juggling multiple projects.

Writing prompts act as a guiding light for ChatGPT, shaping its responses and directing the content generation process. They are the initial input that sets the stage for the AI’s performance, giving it the blueprint for generating content aligned with your writing style, tone, and theme.

The underlying AI technology operates on a sequence-to-sequence framework. That means it takes in a sequence of tokens from your AI writing prompts, processes them, and then responds contextually. It’s all a game of prediction, where the AI anticipates what text should follow the input it has received.

ChatGPT “thinks” in terms of probability: What word is most likely going to follow the words that preceded it?

This predictive capability, while impressive, has its limitations. ChatGPT can mimic human-like conversation but doesn’t possess a human-level understanding of language. You’ll notice, for instance, that it often struggles to recognize subtle differences in context and phrases.

Another thing to keep in mind is that ChatGPT’s knowledge is only up-to-date until September 2021. It can provide a wealth of information on many topics, but it might not have the latest developments on recent events and news.

So, while ChatGPT can be a valuable ally in the writing process, it should not be the sole author of your content. Think of it as a source of inspiration or a brainstorming partner. ChatGPT prompts for writing are intended to generate a skeleton to guide your articles, blog posts, books, essays, or emails, not to replace you as a writer.

Best ChatGPT prompts for writing

Here are 15+ best ChatGPT prompts for writing:

Generating content ideas and titles 💡

Finding content ideas

ChatGPT can save you the headache of searching for unique content ideas. Just feed it open-ended queries on subjects within your niche, and it’ll dive into its training data to retrieve a host of fancy ideas.

You could, for instance, ask ChatGPT something along the lines of:

“What were the key developments in AI technology up to 2021?“

Another powerful approach is to use ChatGPT writing prompts for keyword research. By asking the AI to generate a list of popular keywords for a specific topic, you’ll gain insights into the terms and phrases that are likely to resonate with your target audience.

An appropriate prompt would be something like this:

“What are some location-specific keywords for a real estate business in New York City?”

ChatGPT is even capable of organizing the keywords by semantic relevance, which should provide a structured overview for guiding your content creation process.

Formulating titles

By asking the AI for different title variations about a specific topic, you can explore a range of possibilities and choose the one that best aligns with your content and audience. Remember, the goal is to craft a title that is concise, yet informative and keyword-rich.

The best ChatGPT prompts for writing that incorporate those elements should look something like this:

“Imagine yourself as a title generator for written pieces. I’ll give you the subject and keywords for a blog post, and your job will be to formulate five captivating titles. Keep each title brief, preferably under 20 words, while upholding its core meaning. Your output should reflect the linguistic style of the topic”

ChatGPT prompts for writing content outlines 🤖

When it comes to generating outlines and planning content, you can go ahead and give ChatGPT a few keywords or phrases related to the topic of your post. The AI will use its extensive knowledge base to find related topics, from which it’ll piece together a structured hierarchy of ideas.

For instance, if you’re writing a blog post about the impact of AI on digital marketing, you could prompt ChatGPT with:

“Provide an overview of the main points I should cover in a blog post on the impact of AI on digital marketing”.

You could also ask ChatGPT to develop a more detailed structure for your blog post. Such a request would read:

“Develop a blog post structure that includes an introduction, body, and conclusion”

Then, to break down complex ideas, you may include a request for subheadings in your ChatGPT prompts.

For example:

“Generate an outline for my blog post on the impact of AI on digital marketing. Include headings and subheadings”.

Content writing prompts for ChatGPT ✍️

Blog posts

By using the best ChatGPT prompts for blogging, you can guide the AI to generate introductions that hook readers, body text that provides value, and conclusions that leave a lasting impression. If you also hope to rank well on search engines, the same system can further be used to inject some AI SEO into your blog posts.

A tech blogger, for example, should get solid results with the following ChatGPT writing prompt:

“As a tech writer, create an engaging guide on how to use the advanced features of Photoshop. I will provide you with the basic steps, and you can ask for screenshots where necessary”.

It’s also capable of creating opinion-based blog posts. You just need to direct it with ChatGPT writing prompts that go as follows:

“As an AI with extensive knowledge of climate change, provide a personal perspective on the current state of global warming and its potential impacts“.

Just be mindful that depending on the topic you ask about, you might receive an opinion that leans in a certain direction. Recent research shows that different large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT, have built-in biases, which can reveal themselves in responses to opinion-based prompts.

Books

ChatGPT prompts for writing books can be used to generate ideas for chapters, as well as develop character descriptions and plotlines in fiction writing. You could also format them to write book introductions, prefaces, summaries, or synopses. They can even be used to create non-fiction content with historical facts or scientific explanations. But, these need to be approached more carefully than their fictional counterparts.

This is because ChatGPT can sometimes generate what are known as “hallucinations.” These are pieces of text that come across as being true, but in fact, are not. So, anytime you give ChatGPT a writing prompt asking for factual information, you should always double-check that the information is valid before submitting it for publication.

With that said, here are some examples of ChatGPT prompts that you might use to help you write portions of your books.

For non-fiction, you could instruct ChatGPT with the following:

“As an AI with extensive knowledge of the human brain, create an engaging and informative chapter on the role of the prefrontal cortex in decision-making for a neuroscience book”.

If you’re writing a historical fiction novel, a good AI content prompt would be:

“As a novelist, create a captivating plotline for a historical fiction novel set during the French Revolution. Develop engaging characters and unexpected climaxes that bring the story to life”.

ChatGPT prompts for writing are also handy in storytelling – as they can direct it to generate creative and imaginative stories.

This is where you can use something along the lines of:

“As a storyteller, create an engaging and imaginative story about a young girl’s journey to becoming a world-renowned chef”.

Essays

With the right ChatGPT prompts for writing essays, you can use the AI tool to formulate a clear thesis statement, develop well-reasoned arguments, and present them in a captivating manner.

Consider, for instance, developing a prompt such as:

“As an AI with extensive knowledge of climate change, generate a thesis statement for an argumentative essay on the role of renewable energy in mitigating climate change”.

You could, otherwise, format the prompt to define even a very specific structure. In that case, your ideal essay writing prompt for ChatGPT would be:

“As an essay writer, create an engaging introduction, three body paragraphs, and a conclusion for an essay on the impact of AI on digital marketing”.

Then, for more specialized essays – like persuasive or critical analysis essays – the best ChatGPT prompts for writing always mention the script type.

You could structure yours as follows:

“As an essay writer, create a persuasive essay on the importance of data privacy in the digital age”.

News articles

Journalists are increasingly leveraging ChatGPT writing prompts to generate objective news articles that are factual and compliant with the traditional journalistic writing style.

For hard news pieces, for example, rely on prompts like:

“As a journalist, report on the history of climate change negotiations at the United Nations”.

And for softer news or feature stories, you could use a ChatGPT writing prompt such as:

“As a journalist, write a feature story on the rise of veganism in urban areas”.

But, while at it, remember that ChatGPT’s knowledge base hasn’t been updated since September 2021. Hence, the model won’t provide you with real-time news on recent events. Also, don’t forget to double-check the output for factual accuracy so you can catch any hallucinations that ChatGPT may have generated.

How to draft the best ChatGPT prompts for writing

The art of developing the best ChatGPT prompts for writing requires a blend of clarity, conciseness, and context. You need to strike a balance between guiding the AI and giving it the freedom to flex its creative muscles.

Here are the strategies to follow:

Engage in human-like conversation 💬

ChatGPT is a conversational AI, designed to mimic human-like interactions. So, to tap into its full potential, the prompts should read like an exchange of messages between two human beings.

Instead of dropping a vague command like “Write a digital marketing blog post,” typing in: “Let’s draft an engaging blog post about the latest digital marketing trends. How would you approach it?” will work better.

Provide context 📋

Incorporating context into your prompts is a powerful way to steer ChatGPT toward generating content that aligns with your specific intent.

For example, instead of an ambiguous prompt like “Write an article about cryptocurrency,” you could provide more context by clarifying your objectives as follows: “I want to educate beginners about the basics of cryptocurrency and its potential as an investment. Could you draft an introductory article that simplifies complex cryptocurrency concepts for a novice audience?“

Be straightforward ⌛

While it’s important to be descriptive, avoid overly-complex sentences with multiple sub-points and redundancies. Opt for brief, clear directions that convey your intent.

For instance, instead of a lengthy request like “I need you to write a detailed, comprehensive, and engaging blog post about the impact of AI on digital marketing,” consider a more concise version: “Draft a detailed blog post on AI’s influence on digital marketing“.

Adopt personas 🧑‍💻

Another effective strategy for developing AI writing prompts is to have ChatGPT assume the persona of a specific individual or role related to your topic.

As an illustration, if you’re writing an article about the benefits of a plant-based diet, instead of a generic “Tell me why a plant-based diet is beneficial,” consider a more immersive prompt: “From the perspective of a seasoned nutritionist, explain the health benefits and potential challenges of adopting a plant-based diet“.

Use negative prompts 🧮

To steer the AI content generator away from its default response formats, try adding negative ChatGPT prompts for writing. In other words, include instructions on what not to do as well.

Case in point – when prompting ChatGPT to provide you with the pros and cons of some particular thing, it will almost always respond with a bullet point list. If you’d prefer the response be written in paragraphs instead, instruct ChatGPT with: “…please avoid responding in a list format and stick to normal paragraphs only…”

The AI content writer will then adjust its response according to your preferred format.

Final thoughts on ChatGPT prompts for writing 🏁

The best ChatGPT prompts for writing are descriptive but concise, open-ended but contextually relevant, and human-like but elaborate enough to be deciphered by AI.

However, keep in mind that ChatGPT’s output, while impressively human-like, may not always hit the mark. You’ll often need to fine-tune it to achieve your desired tone, style, and level of engagement.

As ChatGPT is only supposed to be your writing assistant, not your replacement, though, that shouldn’t be a problem at all.

If you found this article helpful, you might want to check out our roundup of the best AI content writing tools or our review of the best writing apps for bloggers.